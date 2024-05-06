Chloe Fineman’s impression of Anna Wintour on 'SNL' is so good it fooled fans

If Anna Wintour needs a stand-in at the Met Gala, she can always call Chloe Fineman.

The “Saturday Night Live” star is known for her spot-on impersonations of celebrities, and she totally nailed her impression of Wintour over the weekend.

During a skit titled “Teeny Tiny Statement Pin,” Fineman joins other “SNL” stars as they pretend to wear minuscule pins to support real and fake causes on the Met Gala red carpet.

When Fineman appears, she’s dressed like Wintour, the global editorial director of Vogue who has overseen the event since 1995. Fineman replicates every element of Wintour’s signature look, from her perfectly coiffed blond bob to her oversized black sunglasses.

Dressed in a statement floral coat, Fineman impersonates Wintour’s British accent and offers the following opinion on the “teeny tiny statement pin”: “It’s the perfect statement piece to style with any outfit because it’s invisible. I’m even wearing one right now.”

Chloe Fineman as Anna Wintour on Saturday Night Live during the "Fashion Ad" sketch on Saturday. NBC

The camera then pans to a tiny pin with the following message that made fun of a film and book that were rumored to be based on Wintour: “‘The Devil Wears Prada’ was not about me.”

Fineman also posted another video of herself impersonating Wintour on her Instagram page May 5. In the short clip, the comedian glides down the stairs of an imaginary Met Gala event in her bold floral coat and heels.

“We’re just inspecting everything for Monday,” she says to the camera then approaches a group of pretend journalists and instructs them on where to stand.

Acting as Wintour, Fineman inspects the décor and suggests the following criticism: “I think we’re a little low on the flowers here, but I think we’ll hopefully make it better.”

Fineman then shares her opinion on the carpet and says it is “clashing with the flowers.”

“I’m not sure about the carpet,” she declares.

Fineman’s fans couldn’t get enough and praised the performance in the comments section.

“Swear I took a double take,” one fan wrote.

“You cloned Anna so hard!” another person said.

“Thought this was Anna before I saw the account name!” one person wrote.

Fineman fooled another fan who wrote: “Fully thought this was Anna W for the first half. In my defense the sound was off.”

Over the weekend, Fineman also impersonated singer JoJo Siwa and re-created her divisive outfit from her “Karma” music video.

Dressed in a black sparkly outfit, face paint and a bold hairstyle, Fineman says, “That’s right, Colin, I’m a bad girl now.”

In response, Siwa took to her Instagram story and shared the following reaction: “ICONIC. I literally don’t know what to say. This is f------ crazy. 3 and a half minute skit on SNL....”