Choreographer sues Epic Games for using his copyrighted moves in a 'Fortnite' emote

A professional choreographer who is suing Epic Games for copyright infringement alleges that the company lifted his dance moves for a "Fortnite" emote.

Kyle Hanagami, a choreographer who's worked with Britney Spears, NSYNC, BlackPink and other pop superstars, alleges that the moves used in the "It's Complicated" emote used movements from a copyrighted routine.

He posted his choreography to Charlie Puth's "How Long" in 2017. "Fortnite" launched the "It's Complicated" emote in August 2020.

The lawsuit, filed last week by Hanagami's lawyer, says that Epic Games, which owns "Fornite," "did not credit Hanagami nor seek his consent to use, display, reproduce, sell or create derivative work based on the Registered Choreography."

Epic Games did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Hanagami's lawyer David Hecht posted a YouTube video with a side-by-side comparison of Hanagami's original video and the "It's Complicated" dance moves, showing the nearly identical choreography. He did not immediately respond to NBC’s request for comment.

Epic Games has faced similar lawsuits in the past. Multiple artists, including Instagrammer Backpack Kid, Alfonso Ribeiro and rapper 2Milly, sued the company in 2018. The Supreme Court sided with Epic Games because the works in question weren't copyrighted.

Epic Games began crediting creators last year, Billboard reported, and directly pays creators to use their viral dances after multiple creators, including "Renegade" choreographer Jaliaiah Harmon, called them out.

But some creators, like Hanagami, have continued to accuse "Fortnite" of taking their dance moves without permission or proper compensation.

The suit accuses Epic Games of profiting off of Hanagami's choreography, since the emote is an in-game purchase that costs real money.

Players can buy the emote with in-game currency accrued by either playing the game or by purchasing it with real-world money. The emote costs about $5 in real currency. Hanagami's lawyers demand that Epic Games remove the emote from its store and pay Hanagami any profit made from the emote.

Hecht told Kotaku last week that Hanagami "felt compelled to file the suit to stand up for the many choreographers whose work is similarly appropriated."

"Copyright law protects choreography just as it does for other forms of artistic expression," he said. "Epic should respect that fact and pay to license the artistic creations of others before selling them."