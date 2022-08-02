Chris Brown responds to criticism over viral fan photos

Singer Chris Brown defended his viral meet-and-greet photos with fans on his recent tour after some people on social media criticized the poses made in them.

On Twitter, several photos posted on Monday went viral after appearing to show Brown and his fans posing in suggestive ways. In one photo, Brown's hand can be seen atop of a female fan's butt.

It's unclear when and where the various images circulating Twitter were taken. But the artist is currently on his One Of Them Ones tour with Lil Baby, which runs through Aug. 27.

"Every Chris brown meet and greet picture is more chaotic than the next," wrote one Twitter user in response to the images, which some online described as inappropriate.

A spokesperson for Brown did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for further comment.

In a story posted on his Instagram account, Brown said he had the “coolest fans on the planet.”

“When artist (everyone) do concerts, they all have something called a VIP package,” he wrote on Monday. “I havent done meet and greets in over 7years...”

Brown continued: “These are memories that will last with them forever... I only exist because these fans saw something in me I never thought was possible.. so Ima go all out for my fans!!!!”

He said he's not like "lame" artists who "won’t make eye contact with the people who made it possible to even have a career."

Some online admonished those who paid for a meet-and-greet with someone who has been accused of violence against women.

Others seemingly expressed jealousy over those with VIP passes, which reportedly cost about $1,000.

"these fans are living the dream, chris brown definitely have the best M&G photos I’ve seen," wrote one Twitter user.

Shane Martin, who operates meet-and-greets at concerts, shared an image of Brown on Instagram at a concert he attended, saying he witnessed Brown's various meet and greets from that night. He described them as "great."

"Chris Brown shook everyone’s hand, gave multiple hugs, signed multiple things, and took lots of very entertaining pictures with each person!" Martin, who didn't respond to request for comment, wrote on Instagram. "He actually stood there and talked to each fan for 3-4 minutes."