Chris Daughtry's wife slams 'homicide' rumors following daughter's death

Singer Chris Daughtry's wife is pleading for people to stop spreading rumors about her daughter's death, saying in a lengthy Instagram post that the false narratives are adding to their pain.

"I lost my child and I’m having to now also deal with rumors and assumptions about her. The people who loved her are in pain and we are mourning they are not talking to the press, they are not spreading rumors and they sure as h--- are not making this about themselves," Deanna Daughtry wrote on Friday alongside a childhood photo of her daughter, Hannah Price.

"So everyone please just stop! ... I loved my daughter so much & I am experiencing the deepest emotional pain I have ever felt! Please stop making it worse for those of us who love her by spreading rumors & saying disgusting things about our family. We are real people!"

Price, 25, was reportedly found dead in her home by Nashville police on Nov. 12, according to People Magazine. Chris, Price's stepfather, announced the news in an Instagram post.

"I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken. I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately," he wrote. "We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family."

The singer postponed some of his tour dates following Price's death.

Circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear, but rumors began to swirl that it was being investigated by police as a homicide.

The Eighth Judicial District Attorney General’s Office in Tennessee, however, dismissed those rumors and said the sheriff's office was treating the case as a "death investigation," according to NBC New York.

District attorney general Jared Effler said "any attempt to classify it as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and irresponsible.”

“Once the investigation into the death of Hannah Marie Price is complete, authorities will forward their findings to the 8th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office for review,” he said.

Deanna echoed that same statement in her Instagram post.

"The news floating around that we said our daughters death is being investigated as a homicide is false!" she wrote. "We were not told that and never said that to anyone! The day Hannah was found I shared some concerns I had with some people I know and said we won’t know anything for sure till after they complete the investigation. Someone took that and went running with it or they talked to someone else who then made assumptions and went running to the press with it. None of us can go jumping to conclusions."

Deanna asked that if anyone has information they believe could help the case to share it with the police.

Price and her brother Griffin Daughtry, 23, are Deanna’s children from a previous marriage. Chris, a former “American Idol” contestant, and Deanna also share twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James, 10.