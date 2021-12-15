Chris Noth shares why Carrie didn't call 911 after that Peloton ride on 'And Just Like That...'

Actor Chris Noth gets why fans are upset about his character Big's abrupt death on the "Sex and the City" reboot. In a recent interview with Vogue, he said he's also mourning by dressing in black and saying all his Hail Marys.

But Noth said he feels his character's storyline played out the way it should have.

"I was really happy with how it came together and how the show looked and how it has reinvented itself," Noth told Vogue. "All things end, and it was time for him to go, unless we’re gonna be doing 'Scenes From a Marriage,' 'Sex and the City' style. There was nowhere to go with it but six feet under."

In the first episode of “And Just Like That...”, which debuted last week, Big, husband of beloved scribe Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), suffers a heart attack after a Peloton ride with a fictional instructor named Allegra (played by real Peloton instructor Jess King).

After the ride, Big texts Carrie, walks to the shower, turns it on and then drops his phone. He falls to the floor and grabs his left shoulder in pain. That's how Carrie finds him when she returns from the piano recital of Charlotte's daughter, Lily.

Big’s death led to outrage from “Sex and the City” fans and shares of Peloton dropped. Some, including journalists at Vulture, asked: Should Carrie have called 911? And if she did, could she have saved Big?

Noth said he and "And Just Like That..." creator Michael Patrick King had a vision for the episode's ending. And it did not involve a 911 call.

“One thing Michael and I agreed on: We both called it the ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ moment, which is that moment when Bonnie and Clyde are about to be eviscerated by bullets,” Noth said. “They have that look with each other, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, they both know that it’s the end. There had to be that last moment and no words, no corny dialogue, just a look."