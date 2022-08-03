Chrissy Teigen announces pregnancy nearly 2 years after loss of baby

Chrissy Teigen is expecting another child with husband John Legend.

She announced the news on social media Wednesday, almost two years after the couple experienced pregnancy loss.

Teigen posted photos of her baby bump on Instagram and shared her journey to her pregnancy and the fear of announcing it. The former model, who has been public about fertility struggles, lost a son in 2020 after issues with bleeding and placenta abruption.

She said that she was filled with joy — and nerves.

"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still," she wrote.

In October 2020, Teigen said that she delivered her son Jack at 20 weeks with her husband and mother at her side. At the time, she had been on bed rest and experienced heavy bleeding that eventually led to blood transfusions.

“People say an experience like this creates a hole in your heart," she wrote. "A hole was certainly made, but it was filled with the love of something I loved so much. It doesn’t feel empty, this space. It feels full."

It's unclear how far along Teigen, 36, is in her pregnancy or whether she knows the sex of her baby.

In February, she shared that she had resumed in vitro fertilization.

“I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” she wrote in a caption on Instagram.

Teigen and Legend are also parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4.