Chrissy Teigen posts lengthy apology for 'past horrible tweets'

Model Chrissy Teigen issued a lengthy apology Monday, which she posted to the site Medium and shared to her social media accounts, for what she described as her "past horrible tweets."

The post, titled "Hi again," comes weeks after she appeared to take a social media break in early May, when Courtney Stodden, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, described cruel tweets and direct messages they received from Teigen when they were still a teenager in a story published by The Daily Beast.

Teigen described herself as a troll in Monday's post, and said she was sorry.

"Words have consequences and there are real people behind the Twitter handles I went after," she wrote. "I wasn’t just attacking some random avatar, but hurting young women — some who were still girls — who had feelings. How could I not stop and think of that?"

Teigen said believing she was making harmless quips, she continued sending crude tweets at celebrities, thinking it "made me cool" and was eager to join a "pop culture pile-on."

"Why did I think there was some invisible psycho-celebrity formula that prevents anyone with more followers from experiencing pain? How did I not realize my words were cruel? What gave me the right to say these things?" she wrote.

In the May interview The Daily Beast published, Stodden, who at 16 wed Doug Hutchison, a then 51-year-old acting coach, said Teigen sent messages telling them to take "a dirt nap"

"She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," Stodden said. "Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die.'"

Teigen said in her post that she had publicly apologized to one person, which appears to be Stodden although she did not specify who that person was, but said she was in the process of privately contacting others she had insulted.

"The truth is, I’m no longer the person who wrote those horrible things. I grew up, got therapy, got married, had kids, got more therapy, experienced loss and pain, got more therapy and experienced more life. AND GOT MORE THERAPY," she wrote.

Stodden had previously said that they forgave Teigen and accepted a prior apology but said they had not been privately contacted by the model, according to People.

In her post, Teigen said she was not asking for forgiveness, but rather asked for "patience and tolerance." She also wrote that "we are all more than our worst moments."

"I have so much love to give if you are open and willing to accept it. And if not, that’s okay too. That’s something I work on being more okay with every day. I know I let you down, but I hope I can make you proud," she wrote.