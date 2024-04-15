Coachella weekend 1: No Doubt reunites, Blur flops and influencers influence

The first weekend of the iconic Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, has concluded — but social media is still buzzing about all the event’s highs and lows.

From a much-hyped No Doubt reunion to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sightings, the influencer-filled festival was full of moments that made headlines.

Here’s what you might have missed.

No Doubt reunites with a surprise guest

It's been roughly nine years since the members of No Doubt, led by Gwen Stefani, performed together. But the quartet reunited in the desert for an electric, nostalgic set.

“I didn’t think this was really going to happen,” Stefani told the crowd at one point, according to social media footage posted by users. “Did you?”

During the song “Bathwater,” singer Olivia Rodrigo surprised the crowd by joining the band onstage.

Blur was a bust

Damon Albarn of Blur performs Saturday at Coachella. Valerie Macon / AFP - Getty Images

Damon Albarn, best known for his band Gorillaz, performed at Coachella with his band Blur — but was met with a lukewarm reception, according to reports and social media footage from the event.

Some songs, in which Albarn attempted to get the crowd to sing along, were met with silence from the audience.

At one point Albarn told the crowd that they should sing along because “you’ll never see us again.”

Swift and Kelce dance in the desert

Festivalgoers attend the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday. Amy Harris / AP

Typically, Swift is singing on the world’s biggest stage while her boyfriend, Kelce, is on the field playing for the Kansas City Chiefs.

But at Coachella, the couple were spotted in the crowd, singing along and dancing as they watched the set for Bleachers, the band of Swift’s frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff. They were also seen enjoying a performance from rapper Ice Spice, whom Swift featured on her song “Karma.”

Fans shared pictures of them all weekend on social media.

Grimes apologizes for a disastrous set

During her set, Grimes experienced significant technical malfunctions. While the first part of her set appeared to go as planned, the second half was riddled with issues, eventually leading Grimes to scream into the microphone in frustration.

She later posted on X, apologizing for the mishap and saying that her set for weekend two will be “flawless.”

Kesha changes the lyrics of 'TiK ToK'

Kesha and Reneé Rapp perform Sunday at Coachella. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Coachella

Kesha made a guest appearance during Reneé Rapp’s set.

While the pair performed Kesha’s “TiK ToK,” the singer changed the opening lyrics from “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy” to “Wake up in the morning like, ‘F--- P. Diddy.’”

Both Rapp and Kesha held up their middle fingers during the line.

Since November, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been hit with five lawsuits in New York accusing him of sexual assault, sexual trafficking and engaging in other criminal activity. Combs has denied all of the allegations, calling them sickening.

Coach-EARLE-a

It wouldn’t be Coachella without influencers abound.

The soda brand Poppi leaned in by tapping the TikTok “It Girl” Alix Earle. She and some friends stayed in the “Poppi house” at Coachella.

Earle posted several photos and videos about the festival, which have racked up millions of views.