Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby revealed he tested positive for breakthrough Covid-19, days after his "Dancing with the Stars" partner Cheryl Burke announced her diagnosis.

"I have some news that I don't want to be sharing with you but here it is, I have tested positive for Covid again," Rigsby said in an Instagram video Thursday night.

The instructor, 34, had the infection earlier this year prior to being vaccinated and said battling Covid-19 then and now is "night and day."

“I right now have really mild symptoms, congestion, little bit of a headache, cough," he said. "So that must be the vaccine and the antibodies working so we’re super grateful for that.”

Earlier this week, Burke shared an emotional Instagram video announcing that she had tested positive despite being fully vaccinated. In an Instagram Story, she said she felt bad about exposing Rigsby to the virus.

“I still feel so terrible … about the fact that I obviously gave you Covid but I’m happy that you’re OK and we’re OK. Please get some rest," she said.

Burke's positive test came the day before Monday's live taping of the dance competition television show. The judges ultimately scored the pair on their rehearsal performance video.

Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby during the Season 30 premiere of "Dancing with the Stars." Eric McCandless / ABC

Rigsby said in his video on Thursday that he's not sure what will happen for the rest of the show. Burke also posted a YouTube video telling fans that she was trying to figure out how she and Rigsby can still compete.

"At the end of the day, Cody and I have only danced one dance or two dances together really. It's like would I even still be considered his partner at this point. It's just like, it all sucks," she said. "I really love my partner ... we had so much fun together. He's such an amazing and talented dancer and artist and it's Britney [Spears] week and I wanted to be able to dance with him. I'm not saying I'm not, I guess there's still a chance but I don't think it's going to happen."