Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick will join Medium's board of directors, the company announced Thursday.

"I met Colin a couple years ago and have been wanting to work with him ever since," wrote Ev Williams, the CEO of Medium, in a statement. "I know he will bring valuable insights and leadership to Medium, especially in this moment when the world is finally catching up to his vision on racial justice."

Kaepernick faced professional repercussions after taking a knee during NFL football games to protest police brutality and racial inequality and has remained a free agent for the past three years. He filed a grievance against the NFL, accusing the league of collusion, and reached a confidential settlement last year. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently stated in a video that the league was "wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all players to speak out and peacefully protest."

Since playing for the NFL, Kaepernick has emerged as a leading voice for racial justice, launching initiatives such as the Know Your Rights Camp, a nonprofit to mobilize Black youth, and a legal defense fund for people arrested while protesting George Floyd's death. Earlier this year, he announced the launch of Kaepernick Publishing, a publishing company aiming to "to give power to Black and Brown voices globally." Among the company's first projects will be Kaepernick's own memoir.

Kaepernick will also be writing as part of his partnership with Medium, collaborating with Medium's Level and Momentum platforms to produce stories "focused on race and civil rights in America," in addition to aiding with the publication of stories from other writers of color.

“I am excited for Kaepernick Publishing to partner with Medium to continue to elevate Black voices in the news and publishing industry," Kaepernick wrote on Instagram Thursday. "I also look forward to creating new opportunities and avenues for Black writers and creators with my new role as a Board member.”