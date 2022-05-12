Comedian Andy Dick arrested on suspicion of sexual battery in California

Comedian Andy Dick was arrested Wednesday at a campground in Orange County, California, on suspicion of sexual battery, authorities said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department responded to O’Neill Regional Park around 9 a.m. after the adult male victim called authorities about a possible sexual assault, said Sgt. Scott Steinle, a sheriff’s spokesman.

Dick, 56, was arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery, Steinle said.

The sheriff’s department would not provide more details about the nature of the allegations.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office had not received the case Wednesday and has not made a charging decision, spokeswoman Kimberly Edds said.

Deputies responded to a campground area of the 4,500-acre park near the Santa Ana Mountains in Southern California, where they met the victim and eventually arrested Dick, Steinle said.

Dick was being held in lieu of $25,000 bail Wednesday, according to jail records. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf in the incident.

A person who has been Dick’s manager did not respond to a request for comment.

Dick was accused of groping a male ride-share driver in West Hollywood in 2018 and charged the following year with misdemeanor sexual battery.

Dick has pleaded not guilty, and the case is set for trial, said his attorney in that matter, Daniel Kapelovitz. Kapelovitz said he does not represent Dick in Wednesday’s incident and had not spoken to him.