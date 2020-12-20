Comedian Eddie Izzard receives wave of support for using she/her pronouns

Comedian Eddie Izzard has received praise and support after explaining to viewers on a Sky Arts network show that her pronouns are she/her.

Izzard was featured as the portrait subject for an episode of Sky Arts' "Portrait Artist of the Year," during which she explained that from now on she'd be using she/her pronouns.

Izzard was speaking to Curtis Holder, a competitor on "Portrait Artist of the Year," in which artists paint famous faces in an attempt to claim the title on Sky Arts' program, when she stated that the show was her first time asking to be called exclusively she/her pronouns.

"Well, I try to do things that I think are interesting, and this is the first program I’ve asked if I can be she and her. The transition period," she said.

Holder asked Izzard how she felt using those pronouns.

"Well it feels great, because people just assume that … well they just know me from before. I’m genderfluid. I just want to be based in girl mode from now on," Izzard replied.

Izzard added that using the pronouns felt "very positive," adding, "One life, live it well."

Izzard has spoken about her genderfluid identity and referred to having "modes" in the past.

"I have boy mode and girl mode. I am kind of gender fluid. I want to express both sides of myself, which has always been there. I am a tomboy and tomgirl kind of person," Izzard said in a 2019 interview with the Windy City Times.

In the episode of "Portrait Artist of the Year" that aired on Thursday, Izzard made it clear, for now, she's in girl mode. And fans and social media users appeared to be elated by the news.

"Eddie Izzard. I love her so much. That’s it. That’s the tweet," tweeted activist Charlotte Clymer.

In this house, we respect and love #eddieizzard pic.twitter.com/E8otqrDfYx — k(numb) ◌ 🌈🍖 since 2019 (@onlythosethings) December 19, 2020

Another Twitter user wrote that they had nothing but "love and adoration" for Izzard.

"In this house, we respect and love #eddieizzard," wrote Twitter user @OnlyThoseThings.

Others said that hearing the news about Izzard's pronouns made them feel their identity was being both represented and validated in the mainstream.

"It brings me a lot of comfort seeing #EddieIzzard, someone with a traditionally masculine name, use exclusively she/her pronouns. Names don’t have genders & pronouns don’t indicate gender but as someone with a feminine name who’s pronouns are they/them, this makes me feel seen," Twitter user @OnceUponASophie wrote.

Still, despite the celebration, some made bigoted comments about Izzard's announcement, and attempted to use her old pronouns when describing her.

