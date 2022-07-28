Comedian Lil Duval flown to hospital after being hit by a car while riding ATV in the Bahamas

Comedian Lil Duval is recovering in a hospital after he was hit by a car while riding an all-terrain vehicle in the Bahamas.

Duval, whose real name is Roland Powell, was flown to a hospital in Nassau earlier this week for a broken hip and other injuries. In an Instagram video he posted Tuesday, the comedian is seen covered in bandages as his gurney is wheeled toward a small plane.

"Somebody hit me in they car while i was on my 4 wheeler. Now my leg broke and i gotta get flown over to nassau and have surgery," Duval captioned the video before clarifying in a separate post that he suffered a broken hip in the accident, not a broken leg.

In another Instagram video, a doctor seen was drilling into his knee in an apparent medical procedure.

Duval also shared updates on Twitter, writing in a post that the car was traveling "full speed" when it hit him. He said doctors told him it was "amazing" that he had no internal bleeding.

The comedian has since been transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital in South Florida, according to ABC affiliate WPLG of Miami. The news station said he arrived Wednesday via Trinity Air Ambulance.

Further details about the accident were not available. The Royal Bahamas Police Force did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

Duval was on BET’s comedy competition series "Coming to the Stage" in 2005 and has appeared on "Wild ‘N Out" with Nick Cannon as well as MTV2's "Guy Code" and "Hip Hop Squares." The comedian also released several singles including "Smile (Living My Best Life)" and "Black Men Don't Cheat."