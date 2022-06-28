Comedian Nick Nemeroff dies at 32

Comedian Nick Nemeroff died on Monday, his family said in a statement mourning his "sudden passing." He was 32. The cause of his death was not released.

In a statement on Nemeroff’s Instagram account, the stand-up's family called him a “comic’s comic” who achieved success both in his native Canada and the U.S.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother Nick Nemeroff. Nick’s dedication to standup comedy was formidable, and produced amazing results,” the statement said.

Nemeroff's family praised "his unique cadence, labyrinthine deadpan, and fresh take on misdirection-driven comedy."

"If Nick was on a comedy show, he was guaranteed to leave with new fans. And he deserved to, because comedy was, in many ways, his life. Endlessly sweet, supportive of others, humble about his many skills and achievements, Nick lived his life doing what he loved, and that is how he will be remembered. RIP Nick. We love you.”

Nemeroff’s debut stand-up album “The Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life” was nominated for a Juno Award, recognizing Canadian musical artists and entertainers, in 2021.

Nemeroff also appeared on Conan O’Brien’s talk show and made appearances at the Montreal comedy festival Just for Laughs, the Winnipeg Comedy Festival and Comedy Central’s Clusterfest.

In his obituary, Nemeroff's family asked that in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory should be made to any chapter of Planned Parenthood.

“He leaves behind a large group of dedicated friends spread across the many places he has lived: Montreal, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Australia,” the obituary said.