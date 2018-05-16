Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LOS ANGELES — Stan Lee has filed a $1 billion lawsuit against Pow! Entertainment, alleging that unscrupulous business partners took advantage of his declining eyesight in order to swindle him.

Lee founded Pow! in 2001, and sold it last year to Camsing International Holding, a Hong Kong company.

According to the suit, Lee has macular degeneration, which causes deteriorating eyesight. The suit alleges that Pow! took advantage of his condition to get him to sign away an exclusive right to use his name to the Chinese company.