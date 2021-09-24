'The Conjuring' home being sold for $1.2 million as one of 'most well-known haunted houses' in U.S.

The colonial Rhode Island home that was the subject of 2013 hit horror film "The Conjuring" is on the market for the second time in two years — and its asking price is now three times higher.

The home in the village of Harrisville, Rhode Island, was built in 1736, according to NBC News affiliate WJAR, and was purchased in 2019 by paranormal enthusiast Cory Heinzen for under $440,000.

This month, the house went back on the market with an asking price of $1,200,000. Its listing notes that the buyer has an opportunity "to possess an extraordinary piece of cultural history."

"Rumored to be haunted by the presence of Bathsheba Sherman, who in the 1800’s lived in the house, 1677 Round Top Road is one of the most well-known haunted houses in the United States," the Sotheby's International Realty listing reads.

Andrea Perron, who lived there as a child starting in 1970, wrote the trilogy "House of Darkness, House of Light," about her family's ghostly experiences in the house. An investigation of the home by paranormal researchers Ed and Lorraine Warren served as the basis for "The Conjuring."

"Frankly, if I had the money I'd buy it myself just to protect it," Perron told WJAR in a video phone interview.

"That was always my dream to someday have the farm back, but not to live in the farm, I don't want to live there."

A few images on the home listing feature ghostly Raggedy Ann dolls sitting on an armchair and locked behind a grandfather clock's glass, seemingly a nod to the 2014 haunted doll movie "Annabelle," one of the many films in the successful franchise that followed "The Conjuring."

Other images are detail shots that point to the home's colonial origins — like broad board hardwood floors and a large stone hearth — instead of its more recent allegedly haunted past.

Jenn Heinzen, one of the home's current owners, told the Wall Street Journal that the home is booked with guests and tours through 2022. She and her husband believe the house is haunted by ghosts from King Philip's War, the bloody and brutal 1675-1678 conflict between local native people and white settlers. Although she says she has felt no "malevolence" in the home.

“It’s the land that’s stigmatized, not the house itself,” Mr. Heinzen told the Journal.