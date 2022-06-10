IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Cooper Noriega, TikTok star, dies at 19

Noriega, a TikTok star with more than 1.7 million followers, was found dead in Burbank, California, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.
By Wilson Wong

Cooper Noriega, a 19-year-old TikTok star with more than 1.7 million followers, died Thursday at the age of 19.

Noriega was found dead at about 4:20 on the 500 block of North First Street in Burbank, California, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office.

The cause of death was unclear, and the case is still under investigation.

Hours before he was found dead, Noriega posted a video of himself on his TikTok account, in which he wrote: "who else b thinking they gon d!€ young af"

Noriega had been open about his struggles with mental health and addiction on social media.

Cooper Noriega in an image from his Instagram feed.
Cooper Noriega in an image from his Instagram feed.@cooper.noriega

On June 5, Noriega shared a TikTok video announcing that he was starting a group to talk about their experiences with mental health on Discord, a messaging platform.

In the video, Noriega says: “I have just created a Discord server strictly for mental health because how much I love you guys, and how much I struggle with it myself."

He added: "I want you guys to not be alone and feel safe."

