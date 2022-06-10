Cooper Noriega, TikTok star, dies at 19

Cooper Noriega, a 19-year-old TikTok star with more than 1.7 million followers, died Thursday at the age of 19.

Noriega was found dead at about 4:20 on the 500 block of North First Street in Burbank, California, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office.

The cause of death was unclear, and the case is still under investigation.

Hours before he was found dead, Noriega posted a video of himself on his TikTok account, in which he wrote: "who else b thinking they gon d!€ young af"

Noriega had been open about his struggles with mental health and addiction on social media.

On June 5, Noriega shared a TikTok video announcing that he was starting a group to talk about their experiences with mental health on Discord, a messaging platform.

In the video, Noriega says: “I have just created a Discord server strictly for mental health because how much I love you guys, and how much I struggle with it myself."

He added: "I want you guys to not be alone and feel safe."