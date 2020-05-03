Coronavirus quarantine brings a surge of TV and movie reunions

With the entertainment industry on pause due to the coronavirus, casts from some beloved TV shows and movies are getting together (virtually) to take a look back at past work.
From “Parks and Recreation," "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," to “Chuck” and “Goonies,” many ensembles have been reuniting for special “COVID-reunions.”
But why, of all times, are these actors getting back together during a global health crisis?
“I don’t have an excuse to say no because there’s nowhere else to go and nothing else to do,” joked Daniel Davis who played the endlessly-witty Niles the Butler on CBS’ hit 1990s sitcom “The Nanny.”
While an abundance of free time can help explain some of the surge of reunions, there is often a more charitable reason.
The Center for Disaster Philanthropy partnered with actor Josh Gad and the cast of the 1985 classic film “The Goonies” to raise more than $26,000 for non-profit organizations assisting first responders and vulnerable populations affected by COVID-19.
“I believe this was a first for us” said Patricia McIlreavy, the group's president and CEO.
“The Goonies [collaboration] in particular gave everyone a chance to smile and relax,” she said.
“Goonies” star Jeff Cohen agreed, appreciating the sustained popularity of his ever “truffle-shuffling” character, Chunk. “People have a need for something that’s comfortable…kind of like pop-culture comfort food.”
Other popular ensembles have reunited to raise funds for charities assisting those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The cast of NBC’s “Chuck” held a virtual table read that raised $90,000. “I can’t even wrap my brain around it,” said Sarah Lancaster, who played Ellie Bartowski on the series. “I can’t believe [the fans] were that generous.”
And, not to be outdone, NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” has already raised $3 million in donations through its socially-distanced Thursday night reunion episode. Both reunions benefitted Feeding America, a nationwide network of foodbanks that has provided substantial relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But raising money for a worthy cause wasn’t the only reason that these famed casts were coming back together.
“In the moment it was about reminiscing with old friends,” said Adrianne Palicki who played Tyra Collette on the NBC drama “Friday Night Lights.” Six members of the original cast got together to rewatch the show’s pilot episode and raise money for the World Health Organization.
“We don’t see each other as much as we would like to,” her castmate Derek Phillips noted. “We were all so young when we were starting this out and it created a bond.” Some of their castmates went even further. “We should do it every week,” suggested Brad Leland who played Buddy Garrity on the show, “I would moderate it.”
And for some casts, the goal of the reunion was plain and simple.
“It’s just to make people smile, that was it,” explained “Nanny” co-creator and executive producer Peter Marc Jacobson. While their reunion has reached over 1.4 million views on YouTube since its posting in early April, cast member Madeline Zima had a specific audience in mind when she reprised her role as the six-year-old Grace Sheffield during their reunion. “The idea that I could be a part of something that might make a nurse or a doctor smile or laugh… was more than enough of a reason for me to jump in," she said.
Cast members were also careful to point out that they weren’t just providing entertainment to the audience. The audience was providing something vital to the performers as well.
“You are reminding me that what I do matters,” said “High School Musical” star Monique Coleman. She had recently reunited with her fellow “High School Musical” castmates to perform a virtual rendition of their hit song “We’re All In This Together” for the “Disney Family Singalong” special on ABC. Similarly, “Chuck” co-creator Chris Fedak stated that their table read “gave a lot of purpose” to the cast.