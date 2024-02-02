Country star Darius Rucker arrested on drug charges in Tennessee

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Country star Darius Rucker was arrested in Tennessee on Thursday on drug charges, authorities said.

Rucker was arrested on two counts of simple possession or casual exchange of a controlled substance and one count of violation of Tennessee vehicle registration law, reported NBC affiliate WSMV of Nashville, citing the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. All three charges are misdemeanors.

Williamson County is about 20 miles south of Nashville.

Authorities did not comment on what drug or drugs Rucker allegedly had in his possession or what led to his arrest. The singer was released after posting a $10,5000 bond on the same day.

Darius Rucker's booking photo after being arrested on misdemeanor drug charges in Williamson County, Tenn., on Thursday. Williamson County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

Darius Rucker "is fully cooperating with authorities related to the misdemeanor charges," his attorney, Mark Puryear, said.

Rucker's ex-girlfriend, comedian Kate Quigley, was not sympathetic.

"Yes. I've heard. All I can say is Karma," Quigley, wrote on X in a supposed reaction to the arrest.

Hours later, Quigley posted a bikini selfie on the platform captioned, "Mood when u hear your d-bag ex got arrested. #Karma." The post has since been deleted.

The Hootie & Blowfish frontman was scheduled to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Friday. Rucker has since been removed from the lineup on the music venue’s website.

NBC News reached out to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office for comment but did not receive an immediate response.