Country star Morgan Wade details recovery from double mastectomy, says surgery was 'worth it'

Country singer Morgan Wade is opening up about her recovery from double mastectomy surgery and reconstruction on social media.

Wade shared photos on Instagram Sunday, showing a mirror selfie back in November post-surgery with bandages and surgical drains next to a more recent video doing pull-ups at the gym.

"It was an adjustment to look at myself for a minute," Wade wrote in the caption. "I’m still adjusting to how different my body looks — change is never easy — but this was worth it."

"I have 0 regrets and I am extremely happy with the choice I made. I am blessed God got me through this and has allowed me to heal fast and I look forward to a healthy long life Lord willing," Wade added.

The 29-year-old country singer underwent "proactive" double mastectomy surgery after discovering she had the rad51d gene mutation, placing her at higher risk for developing cancer.

A family history of breast cancer also factored into Wade's decision.

Wade is steadily recovering from the surgery and getting back to normal activities. She even answered a few common questions from fans. Yes, she got breast implants. No, she does not have nipples.

"It's been 4 months and I've been back to powerlifting and running," Wade said. "The last month I've finally been back to doing what I want. Push-ups, pull-ups and getting a massage (couldn't lay on my stomach)."

The next step for Wade is preventing ovarian cancer. She will eventually undergo a hysterectomy and oophorectomy that will remove her uterus, cervix, ovaries and fallopian tubes.

"Thank you all for continuous prayers and support and love. Excited to be working and getting ready for tour," Wade concluded the post.

Wade in recent months has become as well know for appearing on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" as for her music. Her close relationship with cast member Kyle Richards has been the subject of much speculation on the Bravo reality series. Richards responded to Wade's post about her recovery with a heart emoji and a flexing arm emoji.