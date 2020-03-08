DaBaby apologizes after video appears to show him hitting female fan

Rapper DaBaby apologized Sunday after a video surfaced of him appearing to hit a fan at his Saturday night concert in Florida.
The video seems to show DaBaby hitting a woman who was holding her phone, with the flash on, very close to his face.
The incident at a Tampa Bay area venue went viral, and DaBaby quickly came under fire on social media.
In a series of Instagram stories, DaBaby apologized for hitting the woman, whose identity is currently unknown, and tried to explain what happened.
"I do sincerely apologize, I do. I am very sorry that there was a female at the other end of the flashlight on the phone," he said.
"But keep in my mind I couldn't see you," DaBaby added, saying the flash was so bright he couldn't tell who has on the other end of the interaction. The "Suge" and "BOP" rapper, real name Jonathan Kirk, said he thinks fans should zoom in instead of putting the flash in his face, and thinks it's a problem of respect.
He also said he would fly out the woman he apparently hit to apologize in person.
"We can sit down and have an adult conversation," he said. "You deserve respect, you and me both."