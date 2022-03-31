Disney spurs far-right media organization's push into kids content

Conservative media organization The Daily Wire announced plans to invest $100 million creating programming for children to counter "woke media companies."

The move follows Disney's opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education act — which critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill — which was signed into Florida law this week. The bill would restrict discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in classrooms. A group of over a dozen students, parents, educators and advocates filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s Board of Education.

The Daily Wire said Wednesday it plans to roll out live-action and animated children's entertainment. It also will spend another $100 million on similar content for adults. The programming is slated to launch on The Daily Wire's subscription streaming service in the spring of 2023.

"Americans are tired of giving their money to woke media companies who hate them," Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing said in a statement.

"They're tired of giving their money to woke media companies who want to indoctrinate their children with radical race and gender theory. They want to do more than just cancel them. They want alternatives."

The Daily Wire said that it originally planned to make the announcement in November 2022. The company moved it up after a report revealed that Disney employees discussed increasing "queerness" in upcoming content and using gender-neutral language in its theme parks.

On Monday, the Walt Disney Company denounced the legislation and vowed to campaign for its repeal. Disney’s public statement came after pressure within the company to take a decisive stance, which culminated in an employee walkout last week.

“Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should have never passed and should have never been signed into law,” Disney said in a statement. “Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that.”

The Daily Wire described Disney as "once a reliable source of wholesome and innocent entertainment for children," but its support of LGBTQ rights is "brainwashing" children "at best" and "endangering them at worst."

It's not the first time the company launched its own alternative to a product over LGBTQ issues.

Last year the brand Harry's Razors dropped The Daily Wire as an advertising partner over transphobic and homophobic sentiments shared on its shows. The Daily Wire debuted "Jeremy's Razors" as a "direct competitor" to Harry's Razors last week, and claims it sold 45,000 subscriptions in its first seven days.