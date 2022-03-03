'Dancing with the Stars' alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy documents 5-day escape from Ukraine

"Dancing with the Stars" alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy reunited with is wife in the US on Wednesday after posting an update to his Instagram that he was safely en route to Los Angeles following his escape from Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

Entertainment Tonight and E! News shared images of Chmerkovskiy and his wife Peta Murgatroyd, fellow dancer, embracing at the airport Wednesday.

“I just don’t want to resent peace somewhere else because of what I just saw, that’s the reality,” Chmerkovskiy told “Entertainment Tonight.” “I don’t know really what to say right this second.”

Representatives for Chemrkovskiy and Murgatroyd did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment Thursday.

Chmerkovskiy has been documenting his experience in Kyiv to his 1.1 million Instagram followers since Feb. 24 — the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Chmerkovskiy told his followers in a video: “I’m ready to go. I’m ready to board this plane...getting in a plane, talk to you from L.A."

For the first several days of Russia's invasion, Chmerkovskiy shared he was stuck in the capital. But on Monday, the dancer told his followers on Instagram story that he made his way onto a train headed to the capital of Poland.

"I made it on the train," Chemrkovskiy wrote in his note. “We’re heading to Warsaw, hopefully. Train to Lviv was not an option. The situation at the train station is insane. At first it feels manageable but it gets a lot worse when it comes time to actually board the train. Long story but all I can say now is that I’m a big man with nothing but a backpack and it’s traumatizing.”

On Tuesday, after about a day-long trip on the train, Chemrkovskiy shared an Instagram video update, saying he had arrived in Poland, captioned: "I'm in Warsaw. I'm in hotel. I'm not ok."

"I won't be able to express myself. I'm already tearing up and choking," he said in the video. "I'm scared, I'm confused, I'm terrified, and I've just lived through some (things) that I'm going to need a lot of therapy for."

In the US, Murgatroyd was also sharing updates.

"I rotated candles and never let them blow out for those 5 days. 24/7," she wrote in a recent Instagram post. "@maksimc I cannot wait to be with you again."