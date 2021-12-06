Dave Chappelle among headliners for 2022 Netflix Comedy Festival

Dave Chappelle, whose special “The Closer” was widely criticized by trans workers and allies as transphobic and homophobic, is among the over 130 comedians that Netflix has tapped to headline its comedy festival.

Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival, which will be held in Los Angeles, will be hosted across more than 25 different venues, including the Greek Theatre, the Hollywood Bowl and the Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as the STAPLES Center). It will take place between April 28 and May 8, Netflix announced Monday.

Chappelle — who was embroiled in controversy after the October release of his special — is expected to headline the Hollywood Bowl.

Other notable performers in the line-up include: Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, Aziz Ansari, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Tina Fey and Wanda Sykes.

Netflix did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment regarding the decision to include Chappelle in the robust roster of comedians set to perform.

However, in a statement in Netflix's news release, Robbie Praw, the company's director of stand-up and comedy formats, said “it’s absolutely thrilling for Netflix to be hosting a comedy festival of this magnitude in Los Angeles."

"Netflix Is A Joke Festival is going to give comedy fans the opportunity to see the greats and discover new voices in one of the greatest cities in the world," Praw said.

The festival was expected to debut in 2020, but like many events, was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We were so disappointed to postpone the event last spring and our line-up of comedians can’t wait to bring much needed laughs to audiences in LA and around the world on Netflix," Praw said.

Many people in the LGBTQ community accused Chappelle of transphobia and homophobia for his remarks in his comedy special on transgender identity. The special prompted dozens of Netflix employees to walk out of the company's headquarters in Los Angeles on Oct. 20.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has supported the special’s continued presence on the platform, but said on Oct. 19 that he “screwed up“ when it came to communicating with employees hurt by Chappelle’s words.

The festival line-up includes a “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+Celebration,” which will be recorded as a special. Performers include: Bob the Drag Queen, Eddie Izzard, Fortune Feimster, Gina Yashere, Guy Branum, James Adomian, Joel Kim Booster, Judy Gold, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Marsha Warfield, Matteo Lane, Patti Harrison, River Butcher, Sam Jay, Sandra Bernhard, Scott Thompson, Solomon Georgio, Tig Notaro, Trixie Mattel and Sykes.

Tickets for the comedy festival go on sale on Dec. 10.