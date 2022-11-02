Singer Davido's 3-year-old son dies in apparent drowning at his home in Nigeria

Singer Davido's 3-year-old son died in an apparent drowning at his home in Nigeria, police said.

The incident happened Monday night, two weeks after the little boy celebrated his birthday.

The Nigerian music star, whose real name is David Adedeji Adeleke, and the child's mother, Chioma Rowland, were not home at the time, said Lagos police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin in an emailed statement.

Authorities questioned eight members of Davido's team who were at the Lagos home and released six. A nanny and another unidentified person are still being questioned, according to Hundeyin.

He said the investigation remains ongoing to "ascertain if it was truly drowning or otherwise."

In a tweet Tuesday, Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the child had a smile that "made the world smile" and offered his condolences to the grieving parents.

"Death leaves a heartache no words can heal and today, I express my deepest condolences to David and Chioma, over the death of their son," he wrote. "I pray that God grants you strength even as my thoughts and prayers are with you."

Davido, 29, and Rowland, a popular chef, have not publicly commented on the death. His representative could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Last month, they both shared pictures of their son as he celebrated his birthday.

"I pray with all my heart that God grants you perfect health and pure happiness for as long as humanly possible. You will grow to be greater than Me, Happy birthday, son #BIG3," the singer wrote in an Oct. 20 post.

Rowland called her son the "love of my life.

"Mummy loves you so much, may God always bless you for me. God has been so faithful to us and I’m so grateful to be called your mummy," she posted. "May you be greater than your parents in Jesus’ name, amen. Love you twin! #big3."

The Atlanta-born singer with more than 25 million Instagram followers is one of Africa's most prominent artists. His 2018 single "Fall" became the longest-charting Nigerian song in history in 2019, Billboard reported. He has since collaborated with several high-profile artists including Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Stefflon Don, Young Thug, and Lil Baby.