DC Young Fly shares emotional tribute to partner Jacky Oh after her death at 32

DC Young Fly is honoring the memory of his longtime girlfriend, former “Wild ‘N Out” cast member Jacky Oh, who died recently of unknown causes at age 32.

The comedian shared a heartbreaking tribute to his late partner, whose real name was Jacklyn Smith, Thursday on Instagram. In his post, DC Young Fly praised Oh’s mothering skills and said her soul was “beautiful.”

“I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of realty so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner,” the comedian wrote next to a carousel of images and videos of the couple and their children.

DC Young Fly, who met Oh in 2015 on the set of“Wild ‘N Out,” went on to say that Oh was a doting mother who taught the couple’s family members how to love each other.

“You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW. Your soul was beautiful You always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!!” he wrote. “Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!!”

He added, “(I) will always tell our kids how much an amazing person you were.”

The comedian said he and Oh were both “GOD fearing” people who were “grounded by the spirit.”

He also referred to the last moments the couple spent together.

“Yu know how our last convo went,” he wrote, adding a sorrowful emoji. “I prayed for Yu and now we are here... but it’s ok we willll continue to pray and hold on to our FAITH because that’s alll we know!!”

DC Young Fly concluded his post by letting Oh know she would be in his heart forever. “Love you forever and our kids are super strong. They helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap!!!!! U wit me forever. The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise,” he wrote.

He added, “LOVE YOU FOREVER. Jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered.”

DC Young Fly’s emotional tribute comes nearly a week after the official “Wild ‘N Out” Instagram page announced Oh’s death in a statement on June 2.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” the statement read.

“Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons,” the statement continued. “More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children.”

Oh hosted a YouTube channel where she frequently chronicled life with her children. Oh’s most recent video was posted on May 27. It follows the family as they attend a screening of the live-action “Little Mermaid.”

In honor of Mother’s Day this year, Oh posted photos on May 13 on Instagram that showed her and DC Young Fly posing with all three of their children.

“I do a lot. But being a mommy is my favorite,” Oh wrote in her caption. “God chose me 3X. I promise i never take it for granted . Im so damn blessed man! Happy Mother’s Day mommys :)”