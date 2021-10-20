'To death I say nananana boo boo': Escape artist speaks after 'America's Got Talent' accident

Escape artist Jonathan Goodwin taunted death from his hospital bed on Wednesday after being seriously injured last week in an accident during a stunt rehearsal for an episode of "America's Got Talent: Extreme."

"A couple of days ago my life took a complete left turn… and the out pouring of love from all the corners of the world; from people I didn’t even think would know or remember me… has just been astonishing," Goodwin wrote in an Instagram post.

He thanked friends, family and his fiancé, saying he was "protected by love."

"To death I say nananana boo boo… and to the rest of you… watch this space. There is a long road to recovery and that won’t look like what it did," Godowin wrote.

"I have a lot left to do in this world. Maybe we can make something good together?"

Goodwin was struck by two cars as they swung through the air 40 feet above the ground and then fell to the ground, missing an airbag that was supposed to cushion his fall.

Video obtained by TMZ shows Goodwin hanging from a cable and in a straitjacket between two suspended cars. When the cars are released, instead of falling beneath them, Goodwin got caught between them in a fiery blast, the video shows.

Production of "America's Got Talent: Extreme" was paused indefinitely after Goodwin's accident.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jonathan Goodwin and his family as he continues to recover from his accident on Thursday," the show said in a statement this week. "The health and safety of our cast and crew continue to be our priority."

"America's Got Talent," a reality talent show, was created by Simon Cowell in 2006 and has broadcast for 16 seasons on NBC. "America's Got Talent: Extreme" is a spinoff of the show.

NBC is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.