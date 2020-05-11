The DJ known as Diplo confirmed he has a son with model Jevon King in an Instagram post thanking "the three strongest mothers in the world."
"Thanks for giving me life and helping me create it," the DJ and recorder producer wrote on Sunday. "I'm still a work in progress but u have given three perfect beautiful boys."
The post included a picture of him and his mother, Barbara Jean Cox, and a picture of his ex-girlfriend, Kathryn Lockhart, with whom he has two sons, Lockett, 10, and Lazer, 6. Diplo also posted a picture of King holding their son, Pace.
King, who represented Trinidad and Tobago at the Miss Universe pageant in 2014, announced in March that she had given birth to a baby boy with a picture of her holding her son on Instagram, but did not disclose who the baby's father was at the time.
She shared the same photo of herself holding Pace that Diplo posted and another photo of their son to commemorate her "first Mother's Day" Sunday.
"As your mother I promise to, Love you, protect you, guide you, teach you, inspire you, provide for you and most importantly pray for you," King wrote.