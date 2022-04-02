Director Lee Daniels apologizes to Mo’Nique, ending 13-year feud following Oscar win

Comedian and actor Mo’Nique reconciled with director Lee Daniels, ending a yearslong feud that stemmed from her refusal to promote their 2009 movie "Precious."

Daniels joined Mo’Nique on stage Friday night during her comedy show at the St. George Theatre in Staten Island, New York.

"I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did," he said in a video posted on Twitter.

"She was my best friend," he continued, addressing the crowd. "My best friend. Y'all think that 'Precious' was just ... that was God working through both of us. And we gonna f---ing do it again. I love you. I love you. I love you."

"I love you," Mo’Nique responded.

The two went 13 years without speaking, Deadline reported, but they recently patched things up ahead of an announcement that Mo'Nique would star in Daniels' upcoming film "Demon House."

The movie — about a social worker who helps a family through a series of exorcisms — was supposed to star Octavia Spencer but she had to drop out due to a scheduling conflict, according to Deadline. Daniels tapped Mo'Nique as Spencer's replacement.

Mo'Nique has been vocal about her feud with Daniels, telling The Hollywood Reporter in 2015 that she was "blackballed" because she did not campaign for "Precious," which was produced by Daniels, during the Oscar award season. She ended up winning Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of an abusive mother in the film.

"I got a phone call from Lee Daniels ... And he said to me, 'Mo’Nique, you’ve been blackballed,'" she told the magazine. "And I said, 'I’ve been blackballed? Why have I been blackballed?' And he said, 'Because you didn’t play the game.'"

After letting bygones be bygones, the two each shared photographs of their reconciliation on their Instagram pages.

"NO CAPTION NEEDED. I LOVE US 4REAL," the comedian wrote, while Daniels posted: "no caption needed @therealmoworldwide."