Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce died earlier this month from “sudden unexpected death in epilepsy,” the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office has ruled.
The ruling by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, released Tuesday, matches what Boyce’s family had said after the 20-year was found unresponsive in his North Hollywood home on the afternoon of July 6 and was pronounced dead by authorities.
The medical examiner’s office said that the cause of death was certified as natural. Boyce was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 p.m. that day, the medical examiner's office said.
A family spokesperson told E! News on July 9 that Boyce, best known for his roles in the Disney Channel's "The Descendants" and "Jessie," died from a seizure as a result of epilepsy, and that he suffered the seizure in his sleep.
Boyce's death was mourned by many on social media, including actors he had worked with.
Adam Sandler, who starred with Boyce in the 2010 film “Grown Ups,” posted a photo of him on Twitter after his death, saying “Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around."
The Disney Channel has also said in a statement at the time that Boyce was "an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend."
Boyce's parents said in a statement earlier this month that was read by ""The Descendants" actor Dove Cameron that "what was special about Cameron was who he was in the small moments when maybe no one was looking."
"The moments in between the big ones when he didn't have to be good or kind, Cameron was always good and kind. He was selfless and generous. He was magnanimous," the parents' statement said.
Parents Libby and Victor Boyce told People magazine in a statement earlier this month that "there are no words to describe how moved we are by the tremendous outpouring of love and support from our family, friends, and the world."
They said to People: "He was the very definition of human kindness, and a light that will forever shine as his spirit lives on in all who knew and loved him. He was the rock of our family and he always had a positive, heartwarming, insightful and caring outlook on everything and everyone."