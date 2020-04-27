Disney+ to stream latest 'Star Wars' film two months early

The final installment of the Skywalker storyline will begin streaming two months early on Disney+ in conjunction with "Star Wars Day," the company announced Monday.
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," which marks the conclusion of a nine-part saga that began with George Lucas’ 1977 film "Star Wars: A New Hope," stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Kelly Marie Tran and others.
Directed by J.J. Abrams, the film will follow Skywalker (Hamill) as he attempts to "restore peace and freedom to the galaxy," according to a statement from Disney+.
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" marks the latest addition to the Disney+ collection of "Star Wars" content, which also includes "The Mandalorian," "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."
In addition to the release of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" on May 4, the streaming company will also reveal a "commemorative gallery" with artwork from the various films and television series made about the "Star Wars" universe. Among the artists whose work will be highlighted include Ralph McQuarrie, who worked on the original "Star Wars" trilogy, and Doug Chiang, the executive creative director of Lucasfilm.