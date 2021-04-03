DMX hospitalized in grave condition after heart attack, attorney says

Grammy-nominated rapper DMX was hospitalized Friday night and is said to be in grave condition following a heart attack, according to NBC New York.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was at his home around 11 p.m. when he suffered the heart attack, his longtime attorney Murray Richman told NBC New York. The attorney said he did not know what caused it.

He's currently in the critical care unit at a hospital in White Plains, New York.

The rapper, 50, has opened up in the past about his struggles with drug addiction, for which he attended rehabilitation on several occasions.

In an interview last year on rapper Talib Kweli's People's Party show, DMX said that his drug abuse started when his then-mentor gave him a blunt laced with crack when the rapper was 14.

"He passed the blunt around and... I hit the blunt. I never felt like this before, it f----- me up. I later found out that he laced the blunt with crack," he said. "Why would you do that to a child? He was like 30 and he knew I looked up to him. Why would you do that to someone who looks up to you?"

DMX, who got emotional during the interview, said he had never smoked anything before that night.

"I wouldn't do that to my worst enemy," the rapper said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.