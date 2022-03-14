Dolly Parton declines nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton is declining a nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The "I Will Always Love You" singer posted to social media on Monday saying that even though she is "flattered" by the nomination, she would have to decline.

"I don't feel I have earned the right," Parton said in a statement posted to social media. "I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out."

Parton, who was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999, said she hopes the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will reconsider her "if I am ever worthy," she wrote.

However, there is a silver lining to Parton's decision to bow out. New music.

The "9 to 5" star suggested the consideration for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame could push her to write a rock album.

"My husband is a total rock n' roll freak and has always encouraged me to do one," she said.

Parton's 48th solo album "Run, Rose, Run" was released earlier this month.

She closed her message to the Hall of Fame by thanking them for the consideration.

"I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment," Parton wrote. "Rock on!"