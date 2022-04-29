Dolly Parton now says she'll accept Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honor if she gets the votes

Dolly Parton reversed course and accepted her nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday, more than six weeks after she declined it.

In an interview with NPR's "Morning Edition," Parton said if she was voted in, she would, in fact, accept the honor.

“I’ll accept gracefully,” she said. “I would just say thanks and I’ll accept it because the fans vote.”

The country legend explained that her initial decision to decline the nomination was due to a misunderstanding.

“It was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for people in rock music,” she said. “I have found out lately it’s not necessarily that. But if they can’t go there to be recognized, where can they go? And so I felt like I was taking away from someone that maybe deserved it certainly more than me since I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that.”

In her initial statement to decline the nomination last month, Parton said: “I don’t feel I have earned the right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out."

Days later, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation responded, saying it was too late and that Parton's name had already been put on the ballot, which was sent to the foundation's voters.

“Dolly’s nomination, along with the other 16 for the Class of 2022 was sent out earlier this month to our 1,100 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for induction at our ceremony,” the Rock Hall said in a statement.

“We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”

Parton, who was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999, released her 48th solo album, “Run, Rose, Run,” in March.