Dolly Parton surprises fans with new music to celebrate her 78th birthday

Dolly Parton rang in her 78th birthday on Friday by sharing a musical gift with her fans: new songs with the release of her deluxe album.

The country legend announced the special release on Instagram, writing: “Hey fans and friends, It’s my Birthday so I’m going to give you a present!”

“I’m releasing four never released songs for my birthday, to go with the Rockstar album, and a few others that you may have heard before that were not on the album,” she wrote.

“I hope you enjoy them, and I hope you all have a happy birthday for me! LOL,” she continued. “Thanks for everything.”

Her album “Rockstar,” the megastar’s first rock album and her 49th solo album, was released in November and featured a string of songs and covers with the greatest names in music, including Sting, Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, her goddaughter Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

The deluxe version of the album — with nine fresh tracks — was released Friday and includes “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” “Mama Never Said” and her hit “Jolene” featuring Italian rock band Måneskin.

Birthday wishes poured in for the beloved singer, including from music icon Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac and supermodel Naomi Campbell.