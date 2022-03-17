Dolly Parton remains on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot, despite her declining the nomination

Dolly Parton remains on the ballot for this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, despite her public misgivings over her nomination.

Parton said Monday in a statement posted to social media that, while flattered, she was declining her nomination. She noted her desire to one day maybe do a rock album and hopes that the organization might reconsider her “if I am ever worthy."

“I don’t feel I have earned the right,” Parton said. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

But the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said in a statement Thursday that it was proud to have named her a potential inductee, citing her influence and "pioneering spirit."

"From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music," the foundation said. "It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed."

Parton's name was already put on the ballot, which was sent earlier this month to the 1,200 foundation voters.

Parton's comments came after fellow nominee Dionne Warwick expressed her own misgiving about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame process. Warwick said she didn't care much about her own nomination during a game on Sunday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

The “Walk on By” singer said that she knew the organization to be exclusive for rock acts until recent years.

“I feel now, especially when I hear that Dolly Parton’s being nominated — which I am thrilled for her about — they should rename Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and call it the Music Hall of Fame," Warwick said. "And now that they bring so many other genres into it, why not?”