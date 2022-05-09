Dolly Parton to star in a musical on TikTok about Taco Bell's Mexican pizza

Dolly Parton is starring in a TikTok musical about Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza that will premiere later this month.

Yes, really.

The country music icon shared the news about her leading role in "Mexican Pizza: The Musical" on social media on Monday morning.

"I'm making #MexicanPizzaTheMusical with @TacoBell," Parton wrote in an Instagram post, which contained a photo of the screenplay.

The satirical musical is "based on the true story of the Internet losing its mind" after the fast-food chain removed the product from its menu in late 2020, according to the screenplay shared on Parton's Instagram post.

It is inspired by TikTok star Victor Kunda's viral video in March parodying what a dress rehearsal of the musical would look like, based on singer Doja Cat's catchy jingle shared on the social media app that same month.

Parton, who has been vocal about her love of Taco Bell, is also a fan of the Mexican pizza. In January, she said in an interview that she thinks it should be brought back to menus.

“They used to make a little ... Mexican Pizza,” Parton said of Taco Bell, “which is also good. I love that.”

Musicals on TikTok first emerged in 2020 with composer and orchestrator Daniel Mertzlufft's “Ratatouille: The Musical," which began as a TikTok meme. Mertzlufft also recently partnered up with TikTok for another musical, “For You, Paige," which was an homage to TikTok’s vibrant musical theater community.

Taco Bell’s musical is written by Hannah Friedman with music by Grammy award-winning songwriting duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear.

Taco Bell’s musical will be released at 8 p.m. ET on May 26, a week after Mexican pizza returns to its menu.

“#MexicanPizzaTheMusical is really happening. Let’s do this!” Taco Bell tweeted with a photo of its Playbill ad.