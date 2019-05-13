Breaking News Emails
Doris Day, who used her girl-next-door good looks to charm American audiences during a decades-long acting and singing career, died on Monday. She was 97.
Best known for her wistful song "Que Sera, Sera," Day passed away surrounded by close friends at her home near Carmel Valley, California, the Doris Day Animal Foundation said in a statement to The Associated Press.
She "had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia," according to the foundation. She had just turned 97 on April 3.
In addition to her singing career, Day was also a movie star with hits such as "Pillow Talk" in 1959, "The Man Who Knew Too Much" in 1956, "Love Me or Leave Me" in 1955, "Calamity Jane" in 1953 and "Lover Come Back" in 1960.