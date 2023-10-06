Drake says he's taking a break from music due to stomach problems he's suffered for years

Drake announced that he'll be taking a break from music, for "maybe a year or so," due to stomach problems the hip-hop star says he's been suffering from for years.

During the Friday episode of his radio show, "Table For One" on SiriusXM’s Sound 42, the Canadian rapper said he needs to focus on his health issues.

"Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life," he said. "I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach, I’m just saying what it is.”

"I got some other things I need to do for some other people that I made promises to but I probably won’t make music for a little bit, I’m gonna be real with you," the artist said.

The Grammy Award winner said he'll probably take a hiatus from music for about a year.

“I need to get right, I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on," he said. "So I’ma lock the door on the studio for a little bit, I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer.”

A representative for Drake declined to comment further on the musician's hiatus.

Drake announced his break from music just hours before the worldwide release of his latest album, "For all the Dogs."