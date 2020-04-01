Drake, The Weeknd and J. Cole call 11-year-old cancer patient before his death

Drake, The Weeknd and J. Cole fulfilled an 11-year-old cancer patient's dream when they FaceTimed with him during the "last difficult days of his life," according to his mother.
Elijah Williams, who had been battling cancer for three years, died Friday, but not before some of his favorite artists called him for virtual meet-and-greets.
"To see my baby glow when he saw his favorite celebrities just made my heart smile," Kiara Swope wrote in a message to NBC News. "I wish The Weeknd, J.Cole and Drake nothing but blessings on top of blessings."
Swope and Elijah's cousin, Michael Watson, posted a video of the calls to their Instagram pages Monday. The posts have since amassed thousands of comments from those who've found hope and solace in Williams' story.
"It's a pleasure to meet you," J. Cole can be heard saying in the video while Williams looks on, smiling. "I love you, man."
"I'm so honored that I'm one of your favorite artists, buddy. Thank you," The Weeknd said in another clip.
Professional race car driver Joey Logano also sent Williams a video with some words of encouragement, instructing Williams that he "hopes he stays safe" and that he is "thinking of" Williams and his family.
"Elijah was a loving, caring and very appreciative person. Regardless of his battling with cancer, he didn't let it stop his show," Swope said.
She added that her son was known as the "mayor" of the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters in Norfolk, Virginia, where he was receiving treatment.
"Everyone knew who he was," she said. "He was his own celebrity."