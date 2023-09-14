Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker arrested looking for Emma Watson at New York Fashion Week

A man who was charged with stalking Drew Barrymore last month has been arrested again in New York City, this time accused of trying to find actor Emma Watson backstage at a fashion show.

Chad Busto, 43, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with two counts each of trespassing and disorderly conduct.

According to charging documents filed in Kings County court, he allegedly broke into the backstage area of a fashion show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The filing, written by a police officer, said that the property was fenced or enclosed to prevent “intruders,” yet Busto somehow managed to enter despite not having permission to be there.

Busto allegedly entered a dressing area occupied by people working the fashion show and "repeatedly" screamed, “I want to marry Emma Watson. Let me speak to Emma Watson. Let me take a photo with Emma Watson,” the charging document said.

The outburst “disrupted” several people in the dressing room, the document said.

The filing said Busto knowingly entered the building unlawfully “with intent to cause public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm."

A representative for Watson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It's unclear if the 33-year-old star of the Harry Potter franchise was actually at the event space.

That same day, the Ralph Lauren New York Fashion Show that took place at the Brooklyn Navy Yard saw stars like Jennifer Lopez, Julianne Moore and James Marsden in attendance.

Busto was arraigned Sept. 9, where he pleaded not guilty. A spokesperson for the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office tells NBC News Busto got supervised release. He's due back in court in connection with the Watson incident on Oct. 2.

NBC News has reached out to a public defender for Busto for comment.

Busto was previously arrested Aug. 24 after he was seen searching for Barrymore’s Long Island home, days after he crashed an on-stage panel she hosted in Manhattan.

Police in Southampton Town on Long Island said they received a report of Busto “riding a bicycle up into private driveways and stating to area residents that he was looking for Drew Barrymore’s residence.”

In that incident, he was charged with fourth degree stalking, a class B misdemeanor.

Just three days prior, he approached the stage at the 92nd Street Y, a Manhattan cultural center, where Barrymore was leading a conversation with singer/actor Reneé Rapp about her latest album.

The incident was caught on video and showed the moment Busto approached the stage shouting, “My name is Chad Michael Busto. You know who I am.”

“I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York, OK?” he said, before being approached by security officers.

Rapp appeared startled by the outburst, got up, grabbed Barrymore and rushed her offstage.