Driver charged in Vermont crash that killed actor Treat Williams

A Vermont man was charged in the crash that killed actor Treat Williams, Vermont State Police said Tuesday.

Ryan Koss, 35, was cited Tuesday evening on a charge of grossly negligent operation with death and released, the agency said in a statement.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 25 in Bennington, it said.

Koss, of Dorset, Vermont, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It wasn’t clear if he had counsel; the state Office of the Defender General did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

The June 12 crash in Dorset happened just before 5 p.m. when Koss started to make a left turn on Vermont Route 30 into a parking lot, state police said.

Koss, driving a 2008 Honda Element, turned in the path of Williams, who was riding a 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle, state police said.

"Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle," the agency said in a statement the night of the crash.

A medical examiner later concluded the actor died of severe trauma and blood loss, it said.

Williams guest starred in HBO’s “We Own This City,” a drama about corruption in Baltimore, played the title character in the film “The Congressman,” and burst into Hollywood as director Miloš Forman’s hippie character George Berger in "Hair."

He was 71.