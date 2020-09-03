Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and family tested positive for COVID-19

Actor and former wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said Wednesday that his family recently tested positive for the coronavirus and are now implementing stricter rules on socializing amid the pandemic.

Johnson, 48, posted a video to his Instagram and shared that he, wife Lauren and two young daughters all tested positive for COVID-19 about three weeks ago. The "Jumanji" and "Baywatch" actor said that his daughters had only mild symptoms, but that the illness was much harder on the adults.

"I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family," Johnson said. "And for me personally too as well, and I’ve gone through some doozies in the past.

Johnson said the family is now "on the other side" of the virus, doing well and no longer contagious.

“We’re all counting our blessings because we’re well aware that it isn’t always the case that you get on the other end of COVID-19 stronger and healthier," Johnson said. "...Some of my best friends lost their parents, their loved ones, to this virus that is so incredibly relentless and unforgiving, and it is insidious.”

Friends unaware that they were infected apparently spread the illness to the Johnsons when they visited the family's home. Johnson said that the close family friends felt terrible and that he has since implemented new rules about guests.

"Having your friends over, having your family members over, your loved ones, of course, you want that because you want that connection and you want to be with the people who you love and care about" and have a good time with, he said. "My takeaway here isn’t necessarily keep them away, I’m not saying that, but what I am saying now is apply an even greater discipline to having people over to your house."

Johnson said that any trusted family and friends who come to his house will be tested for the virus before being allowed over. The actor also said he's spoken to numerous doctors and experts on how the family can boost their immune systems and general wellness.

"When you have a boosted immune system and your immune system is strong and not compromised, then you got a shot," Johnson said.

The actor told his fans that they should "stack the deck" in their favor so as to decrease the likelihood of contracting the virus and increasing the chances of recovery should they get it. Johnson also rejected the idea that wearing a mask was a political act, encouraging his fans to don facial coverings to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

"Wear your mask. It is a fact, and it is the right thing to do, and it's the responsible thing to do," Johnson said.