Elle King reschedules 5 concerts after her ‘hammered’ Grand Ole Opry performance

Country star Elle King has rescheduled five upcoming shows, one week after she said she was “hammered” during a lackluster performance at Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry in which she slurred her words, forgot lyrics and cussed onstage.

The “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer announced the rescheduled show dates Thursday on Instagram.

The new dates are for shows in Shipshewana, Indiana; Waukegan, Illinois; Harris, Michigan; and Fort Worth, Texas. Most of the dates were pushed back to March.

King was scheduled to perform Friday at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth, but that show was rescheduled to Sept. 21, the venue wrote on Instagram, adding, “Thank you for your understanding!”

The 34-year-old artist didn’t share a reason for the rescheduled dates, but wrote: “Your tickets will be valid for the new dates. If you can’t make the new date, refunds are available at point of purchase. See you there!”

King’s reps did not comment on the reason for the new dates.

The decision comes just a week after King’s performance at the Grand Ole Opry during a Dolly Parton tribute night to celebrate the country legend’s 78th birthday alongside other artists.

King was criticized for excessively cussing, forgetting the lyrics to Parton’s song “Marry Me” and talking back to hecklers at what was supposed to be a family-friendly show.

Videos of the performance posted on social media appear to show King speaking gibberish and making up lyrics to Parton’s song.

“Hi, my name is Elle King and I’m f---ing hammered,” she said.

Another clip shows her saying, “I can barely play another person’s song, let’s see if I can play one of mine,” as she was handed a guitar after messing up Parton’s lyrics.

The Opry apologized for the incident, writing on X on Saturday: “We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance.”