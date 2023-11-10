Elon Musk movie in the works at A24, with Darren Aronofsky slated to direct

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The independent film powerhouse A24 is developing a biopic about tech mogul Elon Musk, set to be directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, according to a source close to the project.

A24's project will be based on Walter Isaacson's bestselling biography of the controversial SpaceX and Tesla tycoon, "Elon Musk," which was published in September. The studio nabbed the film rights to the book after a fierce bidding war, according to the source.

“The deal was highly competitive with top studios and filmmakers in contention," the source said.

A24 previously teamed with Aronofsky on last year's "The Whale," starring Brendan Fraser in an Oscar-winning role. Aronofsky earned a best director Oscar nomination for "Black Swan," which was released in 2010.

Aronofsky is known for intense and sometimes surreal dramas such as "Pi," "Requiem for a Dream," "The Fountain" and "The Wrestler." The source said A24 will co-produce the Musk film with Aronofsky's production company, Protozoa Pictures.

It was not immediately clear who would be tapped to portray Musk in the film. Puck reporter Matt Belloni, who first reported the news, suggested actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Paul Dano, Shia LaBeouf and Joaquin Phoenix.

"I’d pick Michael Fassbender if he hadn’t already starred in 'Steve Jobs,'" Belloni wrote, referring to a 2015 film based on Isaacson's bestselling biography of the Apple founder.

A24 was founded in 2012 and quickly established itself as one of the most influential film companies in modern Hollywood. The company distributed two movies that have won best picture at the Oscars: "Moonlight" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

The studio has also released critically acclaimed films such as "Ex Machina," "Room," "Lady Bird," "Eighth Grade and "Uncut Gems."