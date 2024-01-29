'Emily in Paris' actor Ashley Park is 'recovering and resting' after septic shock hospitalization

Actor Ashley Park says she's now "recovering and resting in Paris" after she was hospitalized for septic shock.

The "Emily in Paris" star revealed earlier this month that she was diagnosed with tonsillitis while on holiday in December that “spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs.”

In a health update Sunday, the 32-year-old shared she was medically cleared to fly after “responding to treatments.”

“I’m deeply moved and thankful for your beautiful messages of support and comfort, your personal stories of sepsis and hospitalization, and truly to every person who has reached out with love… every message has honestly boosted me into a quick and hopeful recovery,” Park said.

She said upon arriving to France, she was greeted with an "incredible warm welcome" from loved ones and her castmates, sharing a photo of an abundance of flower bouquets.

“Thank you to @netflix and @emilyinparis for their genuine kindness and gracious patience as I wait to be medically cleared to work… I couldn’t be more excited to join them all on set for Season 4,” she wrote.

“I promise I'm breathing through this all and taking as much care of myself as I can to get back into fighting shape. in the meantime, thanks for the couch cuddles,” she added, sharing a photo of her smiling with co-star Lily Collins.

Collins commented on the post writing: "Couldn’t love you more and hugging you made me feel like home. You’re an absolute light sister."

In announcing her health scare earlier this month, Park shared several photos from her hospital bed.

In that post, she thanked French actor Paul Forman, who played her romantic interest in “Emily in Paris,” for staying “by my side through all this.”

Tonsillitis is the inflammation of the tonsils, located in the back of the throat. Septic shock is when a bacterial infection spreads throughout the body, potentially causing organ failure and a severe drop in blood pressure that raises the risk of death, according to The Mayo Clinic.