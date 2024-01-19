'Emily in Paris' star Ashley Park reveals she was hospitalized for 'critical septic shock'

“Emily in Paris” actor Ashley Park revealed that she’s on the mend after she suffered “septic shock” that affected several of her organs, and saw her admitted into the intensive care unit.

The 32-year-old star said the health scare started when she was diagnosed with tonsillitis while on holiday in December.

The inflammation then “spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs,” she shared on Instagram Friday morning, sharing several photos from her hospital bed.

Tonsillitis is the inflammation of the tonsils located in the back of the throat, and septic shock is a severe drop in blood pressure and raises the risk of death, according to The Mayo Clinic.

“I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told,” she wrote.

Park thanked French actor Paul Forman, who played her romantic interest in “Emily in Paris,” for staying “by my side through all this.”

“You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say,” she wrote.

Forman also shared a photo with Park, captioned: "By your side, no matter what."

Park also thanked the doctors and nurses who treated her.

“I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery…but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst,” she said.

“Thanks for reading this. I'm sorry for being so absent recently to so much and to people in my life. I love you all. I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay,” she concluded.

Park received an outpouring of support in the comments, with co-star Lily Collins writing: “I can hardly look at these without crying. I love you sister and I’m forever grateful you’re on the other side of this and for @peforman for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way. I cannot wait to hug you both.”