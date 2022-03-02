'Encanto' soundtrack tops Billboard albums chart for a seventh week, proving it's still stuck in everyone's heads

Disney's "Encanto" soundtrack continues its reign on the Billboard charts.

The soundtrack, which was composed by “Hamilton” playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, was no. 1 for the seventh time on the Billboard 200. TikTok favorite "We Don't Talk About Bruno" also kept its top position for the fifth week on the Hot 100.

The soundtrack moved the equivalent of 90,000 sales in the United States last week, according to MRC Data, the tracking arm of Billboard.

"Encanto" tells the tale of the Madrigal family, whose members are gifted with magical powers to help their community in Colombia. The story is told through the eyes of Mirabel, who doesn’t have magical powers. When she begins having visions of the family’s sentient home, casita, cracking and the magic fading, she takes it upon herself to save her family and their magic.

The film, which generated a strong box office performance after its November release, also found a new life on TikTok.

Miranda has tweeted his gratitude to "Encanto" fans whenever Billboard chart numbers are shared online.

"Grateful grateful grateful grateful grateful grateful grateful to all of you, ALL of you," he wrote in a Feb. 1 tweet linking to a tweet naming the "Encanto" songs that made the Billboard Hot 100 list.

"Encanto" is nominated for three Academy Awards, including best animated feature, best original score and best song for “Dos Oruguitas."

Miranda, who could achieve EGOT (Emmy Grammy Oscar Tony) status, wrote and co-produced eight of the movie's original songs.

“Every time we leaned into the specificities of Colombian music, that always unlocks story, it always unlocks character for us," Miranda told NBC Latino. "The specificities are the thing that make it relatable."