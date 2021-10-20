'Eternals' stars skip Elle event after possible Covid exposure

The female stars of Marvel's "Eternals" pulled out from Elle magazine's 2021 Women in Hollywood Celebration on Tuesday evening "due to a potential COVID exposure," NBC News confirmed.

Actors Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff and Salma Hayek canceled their appearances "out of an abundance of caution," according to a press release from Elle magazine.

Elle's Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia made the announcement Tuesday during the magazine's 27th annual event, which was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

“I am so deeply grateful to be with you tonight in person," she said. "However, the reality of the world we are now living in requires new rules."

She continued: "As you may have heard, the cast of 'Eternals,' who we are honoring here tonight, was just exposed [to COVID], and to keep everyone safe those superheroes are now in super-isolation. Sorry, but that is the new reality.”

In a statement to NBC News, a spokesperson for Disney said the company was "made aware of a possible exposure to COVID-19, and while all of our talent have tested negative, out of an abundance of caution, we are pivoting to virtual appearances rather than in-person events."

Actor Eva Longoria was the host of Tuesday's night celebration. Among the honorees were Gal Gadot, Jennifer Hudson, Jodie Comer, Rita Moreno and Halle Berry, as well as "Eternals" cast members Jolie, Hayek, Chan and Ridloff.