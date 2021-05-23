Eurovision winners from Italy to take drug test following green room incident

Italian metal band Maneskin, winners of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, is under investigation after their off-stage antics went viral during the grand final.

Footage shared widely on social media depicts the band drinking and celebrating at their table during the event, with lead singer Damiano David's head briefly bent over the table. It's been suggested that the singer may have been taking drugs, although David shut down any speculation at a press conference late on Saturday, following the group's victory.

"(Guitarist Thomas Raggi) broke a glass...I don't use drugs. Please guys, do not say that. Don't say that, really. No cocaine, please, do not say that," the flamboyant frontman told reporters.

On Sunday, the European Broadcasting Union, organizers of Eurovision, released a statement addressing the incident. "We are aware of the speculation surrounding the video clip of the Italian winners of the Eurovision Song Contest in the Green Room last night," said organizers.

The EBU said the band has "strongly refuted" the allegations of drug use and that David will take a voluntary drug test after arriving home. A test was requested from him on Saturday night "but could not be immediately organized by the EBU," said organizers.

"The band, their management and head of delegation have informed us that no drugs were present in the Green Room and explained that a glass was broken at their table and it was being cleared by the singer. The EBU can confirm broken glass was found after an on site check. We are still looking at footage carefully and will update with further information in due course."

It's still unclear what might happen if David tests positive for drug use, or if the EBU investigation of the footage presents more definitive answers. Variety has contacted Eurovision for comment.

Italy, the bookies' favorite going into the show, won the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest with 524 points, while French chanteuse Barbara Pravi came in second with 499 points and Switzerland's Gjon's Tears followed with 432 points.

"We just want to say to the whole of Europe, to the whole world, rock and roll never dies!" screamed frontman David on stage following the band's win.

Hailing from Rome, the glam-rock group is comprised of David, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi and drummer Ethan Torchio. The band, who wore matching laminated red leather outfits to the final, won Italy's prestigious Sanremo Music Festival in March. Their win marks the third historical victory for the country, which last won in 1990.